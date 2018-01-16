Lexington Sweeps McCook

LEXINGTON- McCook traveled to Lexington on Tuesday evening and the Minutemen and Minutemaids were able to take down the Bison in each contest.

In the girls game, Lexington won a nail-biter as the final score read 43-39. In the first quarter, Mccook had a narrow lead of 10-8. In the second period, Lexington did outscore McCook 11-10, but the Bison led 20-19 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Lexington used another nice offensive quarter as they outscored McCook 10-9 to make it 29 all entering the fourth quarter. In the final period, Lexington used a solid offensive output of 14 points along with a good defensive quarter by allowing just 10 points.

Lexington was led by Maddi Sutton’s 20 points. McCook was led by Mackenzie Smith as she recorded 11 points.

Lexington is now 3-12 and will face Cozad Thursday and that game can be heard at KAMI Country Legends with pregame at 5:50 p.m. McCook is now 7-10 and will play Minden on Tuesday.

In the boys game, it was all Lexington as they won 66-47. The Minutemen led the Bison by just three after the first quarter 12-9. In the second period, Lexington scored 18 points and made their lead 30-18 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Lexington scored 20 points to McCook’s 17 points. In the final period, Lexington maintained that lead by outscoring the Bison 16-12 en route to their win.

Lexington was led by Nick Saiz’s 13 points. Hunter Potthoff had 11 points for McCook.

Lexington moves to 9-6 and will face Cozad on Thursday. That game can be heard on KAMI Country Legends following the girls game. McCook falls to 6-9 and will battle Ainsworth on Tuesday.