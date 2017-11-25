Listen to Husker news conference at 12:55pm TODAY

Lincoln – Athletic Director Bill Moos announced today that the University of Nebraska has ended Head Football Coach Mike Riley’s employment effective immediately. Moos wil...
(CLEVELAND) -- A 12-year-old boy was killed and five teens wounded when gunfire erupted on a Cleveland street Friday night, police said.According to the Cleveland Police Depar...
(LONDON) -- British police interviewed two people in the wake of a stampede on a busy London street that appears to have been sparked by an altercation between two men at a su...
What would happen if U.S. farmers stopped producing animals for food and Americans went vegan? Some have called for a move in that direction to address increasing concerns abo...
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the latest scores from Friday’s games:NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATIONPortland 127, Brooklyn 125Boston 118, Orlando 103Atlanta 116, N.Y. Knicks 104...
(WASHINGTON) -- Time magazine has disputed President Donald Trump's claim that he turned down the publication's request for an interview and photo shoot for its "Person of the...
(NEW YORK) -- If you're looking to get a jump on films most like to take home some trophies this awards season, you can start with Call Me by Your Name. The movie leads the Fi...
(ST. LOUIS) -- Seven people were arrested Friday at a Missouri mall after nearly 100 protesters disrupted Black Friday shopping, according to local media.Galleria Mall, locate...
(HERVEY BAY, Australia) -- A seriously ill Australian woman's wish to see the ocean came true when the ambulance transporting her to the hospital took a detour to allow her to...
Friday night, Carrie Underwood and John Legend host the two-hour Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special on CBS.
Keith Urban&n...
Friday's Scorces
Final Boston 4 Pittsburgh 3
Final OT N-Y Islanders 5 Philadelphia 4
Final SO Minnesota 3 Colorado 2
F...
BREAKING NEWS
PROGRAM ALERT
View Calendar
Blogs
WeatherThreat.com Closings
KRVN 880 AM will carry Nebraska Athletics news conference on today beginning a 12:55pm.
Quick Links
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC