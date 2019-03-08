Loomis Ends Season in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Turnovers became too high of a hill to climb as Loomis succumbed to the Osmond Tigers in the First Round of the Class D2 state playoffs 52-38.

Loomis jumped out to an early lead over the highly-touted Tigers. The Wolves took at 13-8 lead into the second quarter and a 21-20 lead into halftime. Freshman Shay Swanson played well early scoring 9 of his team leading 13 points in the first half. However, even with the lead Loomis turned the ball over a lot. They finished with 24 turnovers, which led to 16 fewer shots than Osmond and doomed the Wolves chances in the second half, as the Tigers moved ahead by two points going into the fourth quarter, before outscoring Loomis 19-7 in the final stanza.

Merrix Dunn was the leading scorer for Osmond with 14 points. Osmond moves on to play undefeated Riverside. Loomis falls to 19-7 on the season.