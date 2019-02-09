Loper Men Search For Eighth Win Of The Season

It was another close loss for the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Thursday night, falling to one of the best teams in the MIAA, Missouri Southern State 72-67. This game was another indicator that UNK is a solid team, it has just come down to a couple of unfortunate bounces. The Lopers will take on Pittsburg State this afternoon in hopes to get that Eighth win of the season.

Pittsburg State has a solid record of 14-8 on the season but as of late it has been a struggle for the Gorillas. They have lost four games in a row with their most recent loss coming against Fort Hays State, 77-75. This team has a high-powered offense as they are scoring 85 points per game while shooting 47% from the field. They also share the ball fairly well at 12 assists per contest. UNK should have some success against the Gorillas as they are allowing 80 points per game.

The Gorillas are led by the best scorer in the MIAA, senior guard Grant Lozoya. Lozoya is averaging 24 points per game while shooting 50% from the field, oh and he’s doing this while playing just 31 minutes per night. He’s an extremely efficient scorer and can do it from all spots on the court. It will be a challenge for UNK to slow him down.

For UNK, on Thursday the loss to Missouri Southern was another tough one, but there was a pair of performances that UNK has to feel good about. Junior Kyle Juhl had 16 points for UNK and also AJ Jackson had a solid game with 15 points. Those two have been playing solid ball as of late and for the Lopers, they have to feel like more performances like this from there players will result in more victories.

UNK and Pittsburg State will hit the hardwood at 3:30 P.M. and pregame at 3:15 P.M. on 93.1 The River.