Lt. Gov. Foley Applauds New Apprenticeship Program

SCOTTSBLUFF – On Wednesday, Lt. Governor Mike Foley helped Scottsbluff Public Schools launch a new partnership with Aulick Industries to offer a new Youth Registered Apprenticeship Program for industrial manufacturing technicians. To celebrate the launch, Lt. Governor Foley and Commissioner of Labor John Albin attended a U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship (RA) signing ceremony at Scottsbluff High School. The youth apprenticeship program is the first of its kind in Western Nebraska.

“Nebraska employers recognize the importance of creating quality opportunities for our youth, the next generation that will grow Nebraska,” said Lt. Governor Foley. “New apprenticeship programs across the state are leading to exciting career opportunities and helping companies connect with talented young Nebraskans.”

Aulick Industries specializes in the manufacturing of agricultural, landscaping, and construction transportation equipment. Scottsbluff students will begin working for Aulick as 11th and 12th graders, then complete RA programs following high school graduation before becoming permanent employees. Upon completion, RA programs provide participants with a nationally recognized certification from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“The apprenticeship program has great potential to create a stronger workforce in Scottsbluff and throughout the region,” said Justin Shaddick, assistant principal of career academies and specialized programming at Scottsbluff High School. “The program and curriculum serve as another opportunity to increase the value of a high school diploma and provide students additional opportunities to align their education to post-secondary and career goals. We are extremely grateful to Aulick Industries and the Aulick family for their continued support and partnership with Scottsbluff Public Schools.”

Jacob Aulick, Aulick Industries’ HR and safety director, agreed that the new program will help build the local workforce. “Aulick industries is excited to be a part of Scottsbluff High School and the Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program. The company has been working on these types of educational programs for over four years, from the middle school level up to college,” Aulick said. “Our partnership with Scottsbluff Schools has been great for all three partners, the students, Scottsbluff Schools, and Aulick. Our goal with all of our efforts is to give students an opportunity to work local jobs and training to help build their skills and work ethic.”

The Nebraska Department of Labor is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Labor to help facilitate new apprenticeship opportunities across the state, including other youth apprenticeships. Last fall, Dramco Tool became the first employer to sponsor a youth RA through a partnership with the Grand Island Public Schools Career Pathways Institute. There are approximately 107 RA programs currently in Nebraska, representing a 23 percent increase in employers participating in RA programs since October 2016. More RA programs are in development.

“Manufacturing will continue to be an area of focus for our Department as we continue to work with educational institutions, employers, and the U.S. Department of Labor to create new opportunities for youth and other workers looking to build their skills and jumpstart their careers,” said Commissioner of Labor John Albin. “We are looking forward to forming partnerships across the state as new apprenticeship programs continue to be built.”

Companies interested in starting a RA program may contact Nebraska Department of Labor Job Training Program Coordinator Scott Asmus at 402-471-9928. Job seekers interested in participating in a RA should contact their local Nebraska Department of Labor office. More information is also available on the Department’s YouTube channel and at http://dol.nebraska.gov.