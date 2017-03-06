March 6-10 is Flood Safety Awareness Week

The Kansas Department of Agriculture encourages all citizens to better prepare their homes, businesses and communities for the upcoming flood season during the week of March 6-10, 2017. Flood Safety Awareness Week is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for and understanding flooding in Kansas.

The Kansas Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies flooding as one of the costliest types of natural disaster in Kansas, in terms of lives lost, injuries and property damage. Floods threaten people, homes and other property in every county in Kansas.

KDA’s Division of Water Resources (KDA–DWR) encourages Kansans to be aware of flood hazards especially if you live in a low-lying area, near water or downstream from a dam. Most flood-related deaths are caused by people attempting to drive through moving water. Find out if roads are closed due to flooding at the Kansas Department of Transportation website,kandrive.org.

KDA is the state agency devoted to the total support of agriculture in Kansas and helps to protect natural resources and promote public health and safety along with animal health. KDA–DWR’s floodplain management team creates new flood maps and trains surveyors and floodplain managers to better flood insurance estimates, property protection and most importantly, to protect lives.

Follow KDA on Facebook and Twitter to learn more about flood safety this week. For more flood safety resources from KDA–DWR, go to agriculture.ks.gov/flood-safety.