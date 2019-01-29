Marijuana, Hash, Meth Found in Weekend Traffic Stops across State

JANUARY 28, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested several people and seized marijuana, hash, and methamphetamine following multiple traffic stops this weekend.

Friday evening at approximately 11:50 p.m. a trooper stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze for a broken taillight. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance. Troopers searched the vehicle and found a small bag containing approximately two grams of methamphetamine hidden inside a yogurt container in a bag with groceries.

The driver, Dustin Balsley, 38, of Clarkson, and passenger, Joy Harris, 34, of Swanton, were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Balsley was also arrested for driving under suspension. Harris was also arrested for tampering with evidence and criminal impersonation. Both were lodged in Madison County Jail.

Early Sunday morning at approximately 1:40 a.m. a trooper stopped a 2007 Dodge Ram for speeding on Highway 6 in Hastings. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle, revealed a small amount of methamphetamine.

The driver, Beau Lehn, 30, of Grand Island, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lehn was lodged in Adams County Jail.

On Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2018 Nissan Rogue for speeding on Interstate 80 near Cozad at mile marker 220. As the trooper made contact with the driver, a THC vape cartridge was in plain view. Troopers performed a search of the vehicle and discovered 35 pounds of high grade marijuana, THC hash extract, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

The driver, Virginia Gaudinez, 41, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of hash/THC with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, and no drug tax stamp. Gaudinez was lodged in Dawson County Jail.