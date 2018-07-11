class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322647 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
MetLife intends hiring more than 150 for future Omaha office | KRVN Radio

MetLife intends hiring more than 150 for future Omaha office

BY Luke Fochtman | July 11, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
MetLife intends hiring more than 150 for future Omaha office
Courtesy/MGN Online

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Insurer MetLife says it intends to hire more than 150 people for its future Omaha customer service center.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that New York-based MetLife said Tuesday that it expects the center to open in downtown Omaha by the end of the year. The global financial services company provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management.

A unit of MetLife earlier this year said it would move its legal domicile to Nebraska. Insurance experts say companies can save money in Nebraska because of the state’s relatively low tax rate on insurance premiums.

The state requires companies moving their domiciles to Nebraska to maintain operating offices here, carrying out functions such as claims processing or customer relations services.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments