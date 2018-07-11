MetLife intends hiring more than 150 for future Omaha office

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Insurer MetLife says it intends to hire more than 150 people for its future Omaha customer service center.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that New York-based MetLife said Tuesday that it expects the center to open in downtown Omaha by the end of the year. The global financial services company provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management.

A unit of MetLife earlier this year said it would move its legal domicile to Nebraska. Insurance experts say companies can save money in Nebraska because of the state’s relatively low tax rate on insurance premiums.

The state requires companies moving their domiciles to Nebraska to maintain operating offices here, carrying out functions such as claims processing or customer relations services.