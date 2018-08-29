Minutemaids Win Season Opener

For the first time since 2007 Lexington won it’s season opener topping Holdrege in four sets.
Set 1: 25-17
Set 2: 25-21
Set 3: 22-25
Set 4: 25-14
Cordelia Harbison led Lexington with 22 kills, 12 digs and 10 aces and Jennifer Nava added 7 kills and 12 digs. Setter Liah Haines added 35 assists. Head coach Samantha Hammond had this to say about the win “It was great to win our first game. I was really proud of our effort and our determination to get the win. We still need to clean up a few communication and serving errors, and some of that will come with more practice and playing more games.” Lexington will host Minden on Thursday night.
