Minutemaids Win Season Opener

LEX: 2 0 = 2

SSC: 0 0 = 0

Goal Scorers: Klair Fagot (25th Minute) and Samantha Morales (30th Minute), 1 Assist to Samantha Morales

Keeper Saves: Alyssa Winter 4 Saves, 80 MInutes

Maids outshot (shots on goal) Cardinals 11-4

A pair of goals within five minutes of each other during the first half was enough to give the Minutemaids their first win to start the season. Due to some wild weather around the state, the two met up in Omaha to play at Skutt High School.

It was the first start for Sophomore Goal Keeper Alyssa Winter who collected four saves.

While returning a lot of experienced players, a few new faces added to the mix, to help seal the win. Sophomore Klair Fagot scored a flicked kick in the 25 minute after a nice cross from Junior Samantha Morales bounced in front of goal. Morales would also knock in a goal five minutes later after a foul occurred from 25 yards out.