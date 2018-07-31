class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326364 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Missing woman found

Missing woman found

BY Nebraska State Patrol | July 31, 2018
Missing woman found
Courtesy/NSP photo of Terrese Tressler.

Meadow Grove, Neb. — An Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of a northeast Nebraska woman has been cancelled after she was located. The Nebraska State Patrol said 63 year old Terrese Tressler was reported missing from Meadow Grove and reportedly had last been seen in the Nebraska City area Monday morning.

