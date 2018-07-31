Meadow Grove, Neb. — An Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of a northeast Nebraska woman has been cancelled after she was located. The Nebraska State Patrol said 63 year old Terrese Tressler was reported missing from Meadow Grove and reportedly had last been seen in the Nebraska City area Monday morning.
Missing woman found
Courtesy/NSP photo of Terrese Tressler.
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments