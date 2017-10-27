Monarchs Are Royal Pains For Swedes

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg Swedes drew one of the toughest first round match ups in the C-1 Playoffs. Aquinas Catholic is a senior-laden team even being ranked No. 1 at some points during the season. They proved to be too much for the Gothenburg winning 42-6.

Gavin Rech scored four rushing touchdowns and passed for two more as the perennial power Aquinas Monarchs built a 35-0 lead at half. The Aquinas defense proved to be too much for the Swedes offense that often hurt itself. Gothenburg turned the ball over five times including four interceptions.

The Swedes got on the board in the fourth quarter with an eight-yard run by Maquire Bartlett.

The Swedes finish the season with an impressive 7-3 record. Aquinas moves on to the second round of the playoffs.