Mystery Gastrointestinal Illnesses in Beaver City

BEAVER CITY – Several people are sick of what appears to be the same thing in the South Central Nebraska town of Beaver City and no one knows why.

The Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department is not commenting, however they are working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to investigate. Residents of Beaver City are being asked to fill out a survey so officials can try to get to the bottom of these potential gastrointestinal illnesses. HHS is saying that it is important for people who live both in and out of the Beaver City limits to complete all questions in order for them to compare possible exposures.

According to the town’s facebook page, on March 15th, the City’s water operators took special samples from all four of the water wells. The samples came back clean. Completely absent of any coliform or E.Coli. The city has begun to chlorinate the water per HHS request, this procedure will take three or four weeks.