South Sioux City plans to build indoor athletic facility

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) _ Two athletic groups have partnered with South Sioux City on plans to build a new indoor soccer and tennis facility along the Missouri riverfront.

The Sioux City Journal reports the proposed recreational venue would be located in Scenic Park in space currently used for athletic fields. It’s expected to cost between $2.5 million and $3 million.

The center would contain two tennis courts and a soccer space with room for expansion, to help accommodate indoor sports that have difficulty finding space to play.

City grant administrator Tami Bailey says South Sioux City plans to apply for a state grant of up to $600,000 to help fund the project.

Bailey says the city expects the remaining cost will be covered through grants and fundraising among area leagues and clubs.