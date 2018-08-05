Nebraska receives funding to improve student health & academic achievement

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) has been awarded funding for “Improving Student Health and Academic Achievement through Nutrition, Physical Activity, and the Management of Chronic Conditions in Schools” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nebraska is one of 17 states to receive this funding and will be given $365,000 annually for five years to improve the health of the state’s kindergarten through 12th grade students.

The goal of the project is to improve student health and academic achievement through nutrition, physical activity, and the management of chronic health conditions in schools by assisting with infrastructure development, providing professional development and training, and ongoing technical assistance to the targeted schools.

Four Local Health Departments that support eight vulnerable and diverse student health-risk populations have been strategically selected for their potential for successful implementation. Participants in the program include:

East Central Public Health District

• Schuyler Community Schools

North East Public Health District

• Umo Ho Nation Public Schools

• Wakefield Community Schools

• Wayne Community Schools

• Winnebago Public Schools

Panhandle Public Health District

• Gordon-Rushville Public Schools

South Heartland Public Health District

• Harvard Public Schools

• Hastings Public Schools

NDE is partnering with the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors (NALHD); the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); local health departments; Children’s Hospital & Medical Center; and Society of Health & Physical Educators (SHAPE) Nebraska for this program.