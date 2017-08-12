Nelson new park superintendent at Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala SRAs

LINCOLN, Neb. – Tyler Nelson has been selected as the park superintendent for Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas (SRA).

Nelson was most recently the assistant superintendent at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala, where he served since 2014. Prior to that appointment, he was the assistant superintendent at Two Rivers SRA in Douglas County.

Nelson takes over management of the park areas from Colby Johnson, who recently was appointed as the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s regional park superintendent of the Southern Panhandle Region.

“Tyler brings a wealth of knowledge to the Parks Division and will be an excellent asset to the team at Lake McConaughy,” Johnson said.

For more information on Nebraska’s state park areas, visit outdoornebraska.gov/parks/.