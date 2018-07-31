NSP Completes DUI Enforcement in Garfield County

Grand Island, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have completed a special enforcement set to coincide with Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell.

The operation, which ran from July 25-28, put an emphasis on drunk driving in an effort to reduce the risk of serious injury or fatality crashes.

Troopers conducted two vehicle checkpoints and multiple saturation patrols throughout the enforcement period. No drivers were found to be under the influence. Nine drivers were cited for speeding.

“We’d like to thank the rodeo’s planning committee for once again providing shuttle service from the event to stops throughout Burwell,” said Captain Jeromy McCoy – Commander of Troop C. “That service provides a way for attendees to travel to and from the fairgrounds without the need to drive, which is imperative if they choose to drink.”

This operation was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $1,100 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.