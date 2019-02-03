Pleasanton Takes Down Elm Creek For The FKC Girls Title

KEARNEY – The Pleasanton defense, along with their full court pressure was too much for the Elm Creek Buffaloes as the Bulldogs captured the FKC crown with a 45-23 win and along the way picked up win number 20.

As is typically the case, the Bulldogs spread out their scoring. Isabelle Paitz scored 10 points, Cadee Nichols had 9 and Megan Fischer finished with 8 points.

Elm Creek had an early 7-2 lead, but turnovers and cold shooting ended up being the demise of the Buffaloes. The Bulldogs were up by one after the first quarter. However, Pleasanton erupted in the second quarter outscoring Elm Creek 16-4 in the second quarter to lead 24-11 at the half.

More of the same in the second half as Pleasanton held Elm Creek to only four points in the third quarter en route to another championship for the Bulldogs.

Allie Bauer finished with 11 points to lead the Buffaloes in scoring.

The win moves the Bulldogs to 20-1, Elm Creek falls to 16-3.