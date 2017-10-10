class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264950 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Police chief fired in Nebraska Panhandle town of Gordon | KRVN Radio

Police chief fired in Nebraska Panhandle town of Gordon

BY Associated Press | October 10, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Police chief fired in Nebraska Panhandle town of Gordon

GORDON, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say the police chief has been fired in the Nebraska Panhandle community of Gordon.  Chadron radio station KCSR reports that Gordon City Manager Jacob Sheridan says Adam Wackler was dismissed Thursday. Sheridan didn’t explain why Wackler was let go. Clay Heath has taken over as interim chief.
Wackler joined the department in July 2014 and was named chief in November 2015.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments