‘Raise Your Hand’: 4-H Alumni Encouraged to Support Organization

The largest youth development program in the nation, 4-H, is calling on all alumni to help bring 4-H programming to 10 million youth by 2025. Currently 4-H empowers nearly six million young people in every county across America, including over 140,000 4-H members in Nebraska.

“Having experienced our programs first-hand, our alumni know best what a positive impact 4-H had on them growing up, which is why we’re reaching out to them to support the next generation of true leaders,” said Kathleen Lodl, Nebraska 4-H program administrator.

Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of the National 4-H Council, said: “Whether they’re running Fortune 100 companies, performing to sold-out crowds, leading community programs or volunteering to empower local youth, 4-H alumni are the epitome of true leadership. Our remarkable alumni now have the perfect opportunity to pay it forward, ensuring that the next generation has the opportunity to benefit from the 4-H experience.”

As part of the Raise Your Hand call to action through June 30, 4-H is asking millions of alumni across the nation to volunteer to provide hands-on learning experiences to youth.

Alumni can visit http://www.4-H.org/ raiseyourhand to join the campaign. They can then tweet, post and share their #4HGrown experience, or support and tag fellow alumni by asking them to raise their hands for their state. The states with the most registered alumni are eligible for a $20,000, $10,000 or $5,000 award.

“4-H gives kids the opportunity to learn by doing, to grow from not only the encouragements brought by success, but also through challenges and failures, as these skills will help them to handle whatever life may throw their way,” said Jennifer Nettles, Grammy-winning musician, actress and 4-H national spokesperson.