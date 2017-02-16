Recruiting Profile: Damion Daniels

In a 3-4 defense, having a dominant defensive tackle is key. Well, the Huskers got a dominate defensive tackle is exactly what they got in Damion Daniels. Daniels is a three-star monster according to rivals that stands at 6-2, 310 pounds.

Daniels hails from Dallas, Texas and he had a number of offers including Florida, Michigan, LSU, and USC. He has very good feet and extremely good push. At NU he may not make a ton of plays, but his ability to get push blows up and opens the play for linebackers to make plays.

Daniels will more than likely redshirt due to the high number of defensive tackles already at NU including the Carlos and Khalil Davis, and Mick Stoltenberg, but he will be a good player for the Huskers ring forward. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.