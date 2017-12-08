class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276967 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Ribbon cutting Monday at Kearney’s new Solar Park | KRVN Radio

Ribbon cutting Monday at Kearney’s new Solar Park

BY City of Kearney | December 8, 2017
Home News Regional News
Ribbon cutting Monday at Kearney’s new Solar Park
Courtesy/ SoCore/City of Kearney. Solar farm under construction in 2017 northeast of Kearney.

The City of Kearney, Nebraska Public Power District and SoCore Energy announce a ribbon cutting event to be held on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. to celebrate Kearney’s new Solar Park located at 4707 Antelope Avenue, Kearney, NE. This $11M project is the largest of its kind in Nebraska and will generate 5.8 megawatts of electricity, about 5 percent of Kearney’s peak demand. The ribbon cutting will take place on site with Lt. Governor Mike Foley and David Bracht, Director of the Nebraska Energy Office, as guest speakers.

Solar shares are still available for purchase. Interested Kearney residents may sign up online for solar shares by clicking this link, https://sunwise.nppd.com/, and choosing the Kearney project. They may also call NPPD toll-free at 1-877-275-6773. NPPD will review all solar requests and contact the subscriber with more information including the customer’s program eligibility, cost, number of shares available, etc. before finalizing the purchase agreement. Additional information about the program can be found at http://www.nppd.com/innovation/solar/community-solar.

Courtesy/ SoCore/City of Kearney. Part of solar panels at solar farm northeast of Kearney.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments