Semi rollover closes I-80

Brady, Ne. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) reported a semi rollover closed westbound I-80 at mile marker 197 at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, That location is about one mile west of Brady.
An NSP communications specialist says it’s unknown whether the semi has been removed since the accident was worked by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
No word on whether there were any injuries.
State troopers, sheriff’s offices and police departments were kept extremely busy Tuesday by numerous weather-related accidents.