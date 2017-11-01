class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269251 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Semi rollover closes I-80 | KRVN Radio

Semi rollover closes I-80

BY Associated Press | November 1, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Semi rollover closes I-80
Courtesy/NSP One mile west of Brady on westbound I-80

Brady, Ne. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) reported a semi rollover closed westbound I-80 at  mile marker 197 at 1:00 a.m.  Wednesday, That location is about one mile  west of Brady.

An NSP  communications specialist says it’s unknown whether the semi has been removed since the accident was worked by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

No word on whether there were any injuries.

State troopers, sheriff’s offices and police departments were kept extremely busy Tuesday  by numerous weather-related accidents.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments