Senate Set to Confirm Sonny Perdue as Agriculture Secretary

BY Associated Press | April 24, 2017
After months of delay, the Senate is expected to confirm former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary.

Perdue would be the first Southerner in the post in more than two decades. He’s the son of a farmer and has owned several agricultural companies. The Senate plans to vote on his nomination Monday.

At his confirmation hearing in March, Perdue assured nervous farm-state senators that he will advocate for rural America even though President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed deep cuts to some farm programs. He promised to reach out to Democrats, and several Democratic senators have said they will vote for him.

As agriculture secretary, the 70-year-old Perdue will be in charge of around 100,000 employees and the nation’s food and farm programs.

