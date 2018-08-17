Signature Verification Ongoing for Medicaid Expansion Petition

LINCOLN – Secretary of State John Gale announced today that county election officials are continuing to complete their task of processing over 135,000 petition signatures submitted as part of the petition drive to expand Medicaid.

At least 84,269 valid signatures are required to add the initiative to the 2018 General Election ballot. In addition, signatures of more than 5% percent of registered voters in 38 counties must be gathered.

Gale noted, “As of August 17th, my office has received certified numbers from 79 of 93 counties accounting for 56,288 valid signatures. Of the 79 counties reporting, 42 counties have accepted signatures above the 5% threshold.”

Secretary Gale anticipates that the certification process will be complete in the next week and will report final certified numbers at that time.

Information about the petition can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at: http://www.sos.ne.gov/elec/2018/elections.html