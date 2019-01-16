class="post-template-default single single-post postid-359662 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
The Engler Entrepreneurship Journey – Episode 2: TractorMat

BY Bryce Doeschot | January 16, 2019

BY Bryce Doeschot | January 16, 2019
The Engler Entrepreneurship Journey – Episode 2: TractorMat

*The Rural Radio Network has partnered with the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to share stories of trials and tribulations as part of being an entrepreneur.  

The Engler Entrepreneurship Journey: Celebrating Success, Embracing Failure, and Inspiring the entrepreneur inside of you.

 

Episode 2: TractorMat 

Thomas Kayton has long thought about products to design and sell.  He struggling finding the perfect one.  That was until his sophomore year of college.

Click here to listen to the feature story. 

 

