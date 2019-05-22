Tornado sightings reported in southeast Nebraska

STELLA, Neb. – Authorities say two tornado sightings have been reported in southeast Nebraska.

The National Weather Service says the first report came in a little before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The report says the tornado was spotted about a mile

south-southwest of Dawson. The second report was received a little before 8:10 p.m. It says a twister was seen about a mile north of Stella.

It’s unclear whether the sightings were of the same tornado or were of two formations from the same storm moving north-northeast.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The weather service also reported 1-inch hail about 5 miles

east-southeast of Auburn.