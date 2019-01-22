Trace Adkins’ “Don’t Stop Tour 2019” performing at Chase Co Fair and Expo on Saturday August 17th

Trace Adkins has made his mark on the country-music industry. 11 million albums sold. Timehonored hit singles. Momentous, fiery and always memorable live performances. GRAMMY nominations. CMT and ACM awards. Nearly 200 million plays on YouTube. Hell, even a slew of movie and TV roles have come the Grand Ole Opry member’s way… With one million followers on Spotify and over one billion spins on Pandora, the longstanding country icon has yet to lose any of his trademark passion and killer instinct for his craft.

The 57-year-old is as fired up as ever to be back on the road this year, taking his music to the fans once again. “I’m gonna bring a band and turn it up real loud… and we’re gonna have a good time!” This will be a GREAT show, check TRACE ADKINS out LIVE at the Chase County Fair and Expo in Imperial, NE on Saturday August 17th, 2019!

Tickets go on-sale just in time to treat your sweetheart for Valentine’s day on Thursday February 7th!

In addition to Trace Adkins on Saturday August 17th the Chase Co Fair and Expos will be presenting Hairball, a Rock & Roll experience you won’t forget. on Friday August 16th!”

For more event information and to buy pre-sale tickets visit www.chasecountyfair.com

For more information on Trace Adkins visit:

www.TraceAdkins.com

www.facebook.com/TraceAdkins

www.Twitter.com/TraceAdkins

www.Instagram.com/TraceAdkins

www.youtube.com/TraceAdkins