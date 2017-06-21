Tri-Basin NRD Monitoring Groundwater Levels in Eastern Kearney County

In an effort to better monitor groundwater levels in eastern Kearney County, Tri-Basin Natural Resources District (NRD) has added three observation wells in the Little Blue Basin portion of the district.

“We’ve already drilled two additional wells, and will finish a third one this week,” Nolan Little, Tri-Basin’s Groundwater Resources Manager, told the district’s directors at their June board meeting. Data from these wells should give Tri-Basin NRD staff and directors a clearer picture of groundwater level trends along the eastern border of the district, an area in which groundwater levels have been declining in recent years.

Tri-Basin NRD is working with staff and directors of Little Blue NRD to coordinate efforts to conserve and protect groundwater supplies in the Little Blue Basin. Both districts have been working with stakeholders in the Little Blue Basin to develop voluntary Integrated Management Plans (IMP) to manage and regulate water uses in the basin.

In other business, Tri-Basin Directors approved a request from the Village of Funk to provide temporary Water Systems Operator Services. Pat Nott, TBNRD Water Resources Technician, will serve as an interim Water Systems Operator for Funk as they transition between permanent water system operators. Tri-Basin offers this service to the district’s villages because it is sometimes difficult for villages to hire and retain personnel for water system maintenance and the associated record keeping.

Tri-Basin NRD’s board also:

Approved three certified irrigated acre transfer applications.

Approved one well decommissioning cost-share application and three applications for Tri-Basin NRD and NSCWP flowmeter cost-share funds.

Tri-Basin NRD’s next Board of Directors meeting will be Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Tri-Basin NRD, 1723 Burlington in Holdrege, Nebraska.