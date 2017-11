At approximately, 6 a.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle injury accident at Highway 283 and Sagebrush Lane in south Lexington.

Traffic was backed up for a time. Lexington Police Officers, Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department went to the scene to deal with the situation.

It’s believed at least one-person was transported Lexington Regional Health Center for treatment of unknown injuries.