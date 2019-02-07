UNK Men To Face Tough Conference Opponent On The Road

It was an exciting win on Saturday over Fort Hays State, 59-56, for UNK as they move to 7-13 on the season and 2-9 in conference. The Lopers will be tested big time on the road tonight when they battle the fourth best team in the MIAA, Missouri Southern State.

The Lions enter this game with a record of 17-5 on the season and 8-4 in the conference putting them at fourth in the standings. Their most recent game was a loss to at the time #2 Northwest Missouri State, 82-62. Which, as fans have seen, isn’t too shocking because that Bearcat team is special and they are now the #1 team in the nation now.

The tough thing for UNK is that this Lion team is 10-0 at home on the year. This group has a ton of firepower as their leading scorer this season is sophomore Cam Martin. Martin is a 6’9 post that is averaging 22 points per game and nine rebounds. His field goal percentage is staggering at 63% and at the charity stripe, he’s 85% as well. Junior guard Elyjah Clark has had a fantastic season as well scoring 16 points per night and he’s a nice compliment to the post presence Martin provides.

For UNK, the win over Fort Hays State may be exactly what they need to get things rolling for the remainder of the season. The reason that this game was so important was to build confidence as this team has lost so many close games and they finally had one of these games go their way. Hitting the road against this tough Lion team is a daunting task, but this team hasn’t backed down from anyone this season.

It was a career game for AJ Jackson as the junior forward had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds for UNK. If they can get more solid performances from Jackson like this, UNK will win a lot of ball games. Kanon Koster has still been producing points at a nice rate as he scored 13 on Saturday, and it will be important for UNK to have him score well.

UNK will have their hands full tonight, but a surging Loper team might be able to grab the victory. Pregame is set for 7:15 P.M. on 93.1 The River.