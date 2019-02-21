UNK Men Try To Bounce Back On The Road This Week

Following a 73-65 loss to Lindenwood on Saturday at home, the University of Nebraska Kearney Men’s basketball team will hit the road for the final time this season for a pair of games, the first against Northeastern State Univerisity. UNK has revenge on their minds for a couple of reasons. Obviously, they would like to bounce back and get their 10th win of the season, but when these two teams played on the 12th of January, Northeastern State won 70-61 at the Health and Sports Center, so UNK would like to return the favor on their home court.

On the year, it’s been an up and down season for Northeastern State as their record is 12-12 and 6-9 in the MIAA. For the Riverhawks, their most recent game was a loss to Emporia State 70-64 and this added another loss to their now four-game losing streak. This team has the ability to score a lot of points averaging 77 per game on 48% shooting but they allow 73 points as well.

Junior guard Caleb Smith has had quite the season for Northeastern State as he is scoring 17 points per game. Smith is getting those points efficiently at 47% from the field. Smith does a solid job affecting the game in different ways as well with five rebounds per game and with three assists per game as well.

For UNK their record is 9-15 and 4-11 in the MIAA, and they have been riding the hot hand of freshman Kanon Koster lately as in the last two games he’s averaging 25 points per game. It’s a small sample size, but he looks to be playing at his own pace. He catches the ball and evaluates the options in front of him and has been making the right decisions. UNK will look to Koster keep up his strong play in hopes that it results in a victory.

UNK and Northeastern State will tipoff at 7:30 P.M. and you can hear the game on 93.1 The River.