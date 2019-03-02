UNK Men Try To Upset Missouri Southern State In Final Game Of The Season

It was a close loss on Thursday night for the University of Nebraska Kearney Men’s basketball team against Pittsburg State, 83-75, and that loss closed any hopes that the Lopers have of making the MIAA Tournament. But, some teams above them in the standings, looking to make the Tournament as well won, so it wouldn’t have mattered too much. UNK though would love to have a major upset at home today as one of the top teams in the MIAA and also ranked in the top 25, #25 Missouri Southern State University.

Coming into this game, UNK and Missouri Southern battled back on February 7th and it was the Lions at home winning a close one 72-67. The Lions are winners of five of their last six, and that one loss came on Thursday against Fort Hays State, 89-84. This team is very good on offense scoring 86 points per game. Their offense is so good that they are able to allow 76 points per game, but still, win games on average by 10 points per game. The efficiency of this squad is unbelievable as well as shooting the ball at a 48% clip.

The Lions at 22-6 and 13-5 in the conference, also have the luxury of having one of the best players in the nation, junior Cam Martin. Martin’s numbers are ridiculous as he is scoring 22 points per game, grabbing nine rebounds, and shooting 62%. The Lopers will have their hands full again with another great player.

UNK’s record stands at 10-17 and 5-13 in the MIAA, and for the Lopers, even with the tough loss on Thursday, they had a great performance from junior Morgan Soucie. Soucie posted 22 points on 8-14 shooting and also six rebounds. Late in the season, it’s great to see Soucie playing well in his spots. We will see if Soucie can have another great game for the Lopers in the final contest of the season.

UNK and Missouri Southern State will tip-off at 4:00 P.M. on 93.1 The River.