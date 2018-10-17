UNK Moves To 25-1 On The Season

Kearney, Neb. – The now second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team hit .329 to down Fort Hays State in four sets (23-25, -13, -13, -14) Tuesday night in Kansas. The Lopers (25-1, 11-1) win a 12th straight match while the Tigers fall to 8-16 (2-10). This victory also pushes UNK’s road record to 200-43 (82.3 win pct.) in the Rick Squiers era (1999-present). Hays drew first blood when they rallied from a deficits of 22-20 and 23-22 in the first set. Uncharacteristically, the Lopers committed three straight unforced errors down the stretch to give the Tigers the set. However, it was all UNK from there as they smashed home 56 kills, had seven blocks at the net and dug up 75 falls.

Finally, Kearney had five service aces. From the outside, Ogallala senior Kendall Schroer (19) and Kansas junior Julianne Jackson (15) combined for 34 kills. Schroer hit .395 and was just three kills shy of tying her career high with Jackson hitting .333 and also providing 12 digs, three blocks and two assists. Hays had 23 of its kills over the first sets and then really cooled off. Hitting .046 overall, the Tigers were led by Azlyn Cassady with 15 kills and 10 digs. Back on the UNK side of the net, Omaha sophomore right side Mary Katherine Wolfe had nine digs, eight kills and eight assists with Kearney sophomore Anna Squiers playing some setter and tallying 29 assists, 13 digs, four kills and two blocks. Finally, an unusual 10 ball handling errors were called in the match. UNK hosts Emporia State and nationally-ranked Washburn this weekend.