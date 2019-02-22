UNK To Host Regional

Kearney, Neb. – The No. 2 ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team will host the 2019 NCAA Super Region VI Championships this Saturday, February 23, at the Health & Sports Center.

The 10-team, double elimination tournament begins at 10 a.m. with finals set for 5 p.m. Three mats will be used for the first session (10 a.m.-roughly 3 p.m.) and two in the finals. The top three finishers in each of the 10 weight classes advance to the NCAA Division II Championships March 7-8 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WEATHER UPDATE: While the UNK campus is closed Saturday/Sunday due to the winter storm, the regional will continue as scheduled

Live results will be available at trackwrestling.com. You can also purchase a video streaming package for $14.95 with tickets available at the door or online at lopertickets.com. Doors open to spectators at 9 a.m. Saturday.

This is the first year Division II has gone to a six-region (PDF) format. Previously, there were four regions and four national qualifiers at each weight class. Next year, UNK hosts the same tournament in February.

UNK is the lone MIAA-member school in Region VI; eight come from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), including associate member San Francisco State, and the lone independent is Simon Fraser from Canada.

Besides the Lopers, Colorado-State Pueblo (8th) and Western Colorado (11th) are in the most recent Top 25 tournament ranking. A total of 16 individuals are ranked nationally, five coming from UNK. The other schools represented are Pueblo (four), Western (three), Adams State, Chadron State, Colorado Mesa and Colorado School of Mines (one each).

The Lopers have never qualified all 10 individuals for the NCAA’s. Last year five made it to nationals with six going in 2017.

UNK Starters

125 lbs. – Josh Portillo (So., Clarion, Ia., 26-6, 12 tech falls)

133 lbs. – Wesley Dawkins (So. Lincoln, 22-8, nine falls)

141 lbs. – Jonathan Killingsworth (So., Lincoln, 20-9, six falls)

149 lbs. – Nick Babcock (Sr., Broomfield, Colo., 10-7, five falls)

157 lbs – Matt Malcom (So., Glenwood, Ia., 22-5, seven majors)

165 lbs. – Calvin Ochs (Sr., Hoxie, Kan., 10-0, three falls)

174 lbs. – Zach Stodden (Sr., Broomfield, Colo., 12-11, four majors)

184 lbs. – Isaac Deaton (Sr., Valdez, Alaska, 5-9, three falls)

197 lbs. – Trey Schlender (Sr., Kearney, 4-3, three falls)