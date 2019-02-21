UNK Women Look To Begin Their Road Trip Strong

It’s the final two-game road trip of the season for the University of Nebraska Kearney Women’s basketball team and they would like to get off on the right foot with this first contest tonight against Northeastern State University. UNK took down the Riverhawks in their first meeting on January 12th by a final score of 80-72. It’s always tough to beat a team twice, so we will see if the Lopers can come away with their 15th win of the season.

This season Northeastern State is struggling with a record of 6-18 and 3-12 in the conference as well. They have dropped three games in a row, but their most recent loss was to one of the top teams in the MIAA, Emporia State 66-60. On the year the Riverhawks are averaging 64 points per game while allowing 69 points per contest. They struggle mightily from the field shooting 39%. The way this team stays in games is their ability to shoot free throws as their team clip is at 77% and they make 15 per game. UNK will have to try and limit fouls against this team so the Riverhawks can’t stick around in this one with free throw shooting.

Cenia Hayes is the go-to scorer for this team as she is averaging 13 points per game on the year. The sophomore shoots 37% from the field which isn’t fantastic, but her ability from the free throw line as she shoots 87% from there. Hayes had a monster game against the Lopers in the first meeting of the season as she scored 24 points, had 17 rebounds, and went 10-10 at the free throw line.

For UNK, they are looking to bounce back as they fell to Lindenwood on Saturday 66-64. The bright spot in that contest was Shiloh McCool as she scored 21 points for the Lopers and hit a number of timely buckets to keep UNK within striking distance. Also for UNK, it was encouraging to see the Lopers play tough with another good team in the MIAA. They will look upon their committee effort scoring to lead them to victory.

UNK and Northeastern State will play at 5:30 P.M. tonight with pregame starting at 5:20 P.M. on 93.1 The River.