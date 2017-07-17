(VIDEO) Nebraska Game and Parks Raise Fish and Mussels

The Nebraska Game and Parks (NGP) Commission operates five fish hatcheries across the state. They are the North Platte, Calamus, Rock Creek, Valentine hatcheries and the Grove Trout Rearing Station. Recently, the Rural Radio Network was able to tour the North Platte hatchery.

At this facility, they hatch around 25 million walleye, white bass, blue catfish and channel catfish. Occasionally they will have yellow perch, black and white crappie, blue catfish, wiper, striped bass, bluegill, muskellunge, tiger muskie, smallmouth bass, grass carp, northern pike and largemouth bass.

They are fed a diet of fish food (meal), some eat what is already present in the water and others receive minnows.

They are also raising freshwater mussels that are native to the state. Brian Sweet, the Nebraska state hatchery biologist with NGP, says these species are nearly gone or are extinct.

View the hatchery and interview with Sweet below.