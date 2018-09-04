class="post-template-default single single-post postid-333039 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY RRN Staff | September 4, 2018
(Video) Nebraska State Fair Parade of Champions, Livestock Results

The Nebraska State Fair wrapped up on Monday evening with the annual Parade of Champions and Final Drive Champion Selection show.

Watch: Monday Parade of Champions/Champion Selection Shows

4-H and FFA Livestock Results:

Swine:

4-H Market Swine

     Champion: Lauren Caleb, York County

     Reserve: Tyler Butcher of Scottsbluff County

FFA Market Swine

     Champion: Ella Meyer, Lakeview FFA

     Reserve: Levi Schiller, West Point FFA

 

Goat:

4-H Market Goat

     Champion: Chase Albers, Cuming County

     Reserve:Reserve: Atleigh Hirschfeld, York County 

FFA Market Goat

     Champion: Sheldon Johnsen, Curtis FFA

     Reserve: Alex Christo, Central FFA

 

Sheep:

FFA Market Lamb

     Champion: Cole Cooper, Palmyra FFA

     Reserve: Megan Schroeder, Wisner-Pilger FFA

 

Beef:

4-H Market Beef

     Champion: Taylor Weber, Boone County

     Reserve: Trey Meisenberg, Butler County

 

FFA Market Beef

     Champion: Barren Strope, O’Neill FFA

     Reserve: Isabelle Schultz, Centura FFA

 

