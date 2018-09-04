(Video) Nebraska State Fair Parade of Champions, Livestock Results

The Nebraska State Fair wrapped up on Monday evening with the annual Parade of Champions and Final Drive Champion Selection show.
4-H and FFA Livestock Results:
Swine:
4-H Market Swine
Champion: Lauren Caleb, York County
Reserve: Tyler Butcher of Scottsbluff County
FFA Market Swine
Champion: Ella Meyer, Lakeview FFA
Reserve: Levi Schiller, West Point FFA
Goat:
4-H Market Goat
Champion: Chase Albers, Cuming County
Reserve:Reserve: Atleigh Hirschfeld, York County
FFA Market Goat
Champion: Sheldon Johnsen, Curtis FFA
Reserve: Alex Christo, Central FFA
Sheep:
FFA Market Lamb
Champion: Cole Cooper, Palmyra FFA
Reserve: Megan Schroeder, Wisner-Pilger FFA
Beef:
4-H Market Beef
Champion: Taylor Weber, Boone County
Reserve: Trey Meisenberg, Butler County
FFA Market Beef
Champion: Barren Strope, O’Neill FFA
Reserve: Isabelle Schultz, Centura FFA