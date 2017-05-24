(VIDEO) SD Ag Foundation Proposes “Maybe We Should Do Something”

The South Dakota Agricultural Foundation (SD Ag Foundation) announces the launch of “Maybe We Should Do Something,” a campaign to engage the ag community and positively impact the future of South Dakota agriculture with initiatives focusing on education, leadership, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

The new campaign uses video, print, direct mail, and social media to tell this story, and asks South Dakotans to participate and share ideas for the future of ag.

“As we move into the future and this urbanization continues, it’s vital that agriculture continues to tell our story and educate folks that haven’t been on the farm, that haven’t touched and felt what it means to raise a calf or to grow a crop,” said SD Ag Foundation board member Nate Franzen. “And I think the foundation’s going to open up avenues to do that.”

South Dakota Agricultural Foundation initiatives launching in Fall 2017 include:

a new Youth Ag Education Innovation and Leadership Grants program,

a partnership and potential expansion of ‘Building Our South Dakota Rural Communities’ (BOSDRC) Grants with the SD Department of Agriculture (SDDA)

a leadership program ‘Adventures in Food’ with an emphasis on promoting entrepreneurship and careers in agriculture, and

an Economic Development Assessment Initiative to identify and work with organizations with innovative approaches to economic development in South Dakota agriculture.

These programs are scheduled to launch in Fall 2017, along with the more long-term Economic Development Assessment Initiative and the foundation’s ongoing focus on expanding philanthropy in South Dakota agriculture. They will be funded primarily by supporters in the private sector through committed funds and identification of new resources brought in to support The SD Ag Foundation and its mission. Industry and ag leaders are being called on to further invest in this foundation and share ideas for the future of ag in South Dakota.

“It’s hard to predict what the future holds, but one thing we know: South Dakota is an ag-based economy and we can’t ever take that for granted,” said Lucas Lentsch, SD Ag Foundation board member and former South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture.

“I think The Ag Foundation will be a catalyst for creating a culture of philanthropy in South Dakota agriculture,” said SD Ag Foundation board member Nathan Jensen. “If I was able to put a sign at the end of every gravel driveway [of every farm and ranch] in rural South Dakota, that sign would say, ‘It starts here.’”

For more information or to set up interviews, contact SD Ag Foundation Executive Director Chris Maxwell at chris.maxwell@sdagfoundation.org or 605-280-2895.