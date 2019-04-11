class="post-template-default single single-post postid-378212 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
(Video) Swine Fever fears prompt cancellation of World Pork Expo – Ag News Update (April 11, 2019)

BY RRN Staff | April 11, 2019
Rural Radio Network’s Bryce Doeschot has the latest in agriculture news.

Story 1: Concerns about the spread of Africa swine fever to the U.S. have led organizers to cancel the World Pork Expo scheduled for June at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

The National Pork Producers Council’s board of directors announced its decision Wednesday.  (Read more)

Story 2: Amidst lawsuits claiming the product causes cancer, Bayer has released more than 100 studies on the safety profile of glyphosate. Bayer sent 107 reports to the European Food Safety Authority and has made the reports available on its dedicated transparency platform. (Read more) 

