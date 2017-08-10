(Video) UNK Picked To Finish 9th In MIAA Soccer

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s soccer team is picked ninth in the 2017 MIAA preseason poll. The poll, voted upon by the league’s head coaches, was released this week in conjunction with virtual media day. UNK, which placed ninth in the league last year with a 4-5-2 mark, received 38 points to come in ahead of Northwest Missouri State (32) and two others. The Lopers are right behind Washburn (55) and Emporia State (65). Seven-time defending champion Central Missouri received 11 first place votes and 121 points to again be the favorite. Central Oklahoma (108) is second with Northeastern State third (95). Fourth place Fort Hays State (93) received the other first place nod.

The Lopers return nine starters this fall, including 2016 All-MIAA selections Carly Brown (Omaha Skutt), Kelsie Ienn (Papillion-LaVista), Marika Van Brocklin (Hastings), Tori Weber (Lincoln Southeast) and keeper Allie Prososki (Kearney Catholic). This will be the first season under head coach Chloe Roberts. UNK, with an overall record of 7-8-3 in 2016, begins fall camp on Monday, August 14th. The Lopers have three home exhibitions in August before hosting its first ever tournament September 1-2. Head coach Roberts is excited to get the year started.