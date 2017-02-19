class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216717 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Western Nebraska man’s vehicular homicide trial delayed | KRVN Radio

Western Nebraska man’s vehicular homicide trial delayed

BY Associated Press | February 19, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Western Nebraska man’s vehicular homicide trial delayed

GERING, Neb. (AP) – The trial of a western Nebraska man charged in a fatal crash last year has again been delayed.

Scottsbluff radio station KNEB reports that the motor vehicle homicide trial for 23-year-old Joshua Bolzer, of Mitchell, is now set for May 1. The trial had been set to begin in March.

Authorities say Bolzer was driving a pickup truck Aug. 20 when it went out of control on U.S. Highway 26 and hit a utility pole, a tractor and a liquor store.

A passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Dereon Betancur, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other 19-year-old passengers were taken to a Scottsbluff hospital. Authorities say one of them reported that Bolzer had been driving 120 mph or more just before the crash.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments