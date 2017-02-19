Western Nebraska man’s vehicular homicide trial delayed

GERING, Neb. (AP) – The trial of a western Nebraska man charged in a fatal crash last year has again been delayed.

Scottsbluff radio station KNEB reports that the motor vehicle homicide trial for 23-year-old Joshua Bolzer, of Mitchell, is now set for May 1. The trial had been set to begin in March.

Authorities say Bolzer was driving a pickup truck Aug. 20 when it went out of control on U.S. Highway 26 and hit a utility pole, a tractor and a liquor store.

A passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Dereon Betancur, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other 19-year-old passengers were taken to a Scottsbluff hospital. Authorities say one of them reported that Bolzer had been driving 120 mph or more just before the crash.