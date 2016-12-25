class="single single-post postid-204359 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Windstorms cause power outages in south-central Nebraska

Windstorms cause power outages in south-central Nebraska

BY KRVN News | December 25, 2016
Courtesy/ Emergency Management Buffalo County/City of Kearney. Pine tree damage along Highway 30 west of Kearney following Christmas Day December 25, 2016 storms.

Christmas Day evening windstorms caused sporadic outages throughout south-central Nebraska including a large portion of Franklin County along with areas in Kearney & Phelps Counties and the Chapman area served by Southern Public Power District. Southern says the high winds will continue be an issue tonight. Earlier Christmas Day Southern crews had also battled power outages in the same area as strong thunderstorms moved through the region causing the National Weather Service in Hastings to issue Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and other unusual advisories on an officially winter day. SPPD estimated 12 sub-transmission poles were broken and needed to be replaced in the initial outage. Southern Public Power District customers still experiencing an outage can report it to call 888-484-2470.

Here interview with Southern Public Power District spokesperson LeAnne Doose…
Podcast-ClickToListen-Graphic

Dawson Pubic Power District crews worked to restore outages in areas of Dawson, Buffalo and Lincoln counties as well. To report an outage to Dawson Public Power District call 800-752-8305.

Hear interview with Dawson Public Power District spokesperson Marsha Banzhaf…

Podcast-ClickToListen-Graphic

 

Nebraska Public Power District had outages in several areas along Interstate 80 from Kearney to York as well as Loup City and Norfolk. Around 850 customers were affected in the Loup City area and more than 440 in the Aurora area.

Courtesy/ Emergency Management Buffalo County/City of Kearney. Center pivot overturned along Highway 30 west of Kearney following Christmas Day December 25, 2016 storms.
