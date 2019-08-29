The 12th Annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference will be held Tuesday, October 29 to Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska and will feature experts from across the country and the state.

“Nebraska wind and solar energy development is going through a remarkable period of growth and expansion,” Conference Chairman John Hansen said. “We have a lot of progress to report, as well as issues and opportunities to consider.”

Sessions on Tuesday will begin with an update from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Panels will highlight the State of Nebraska’s view of wind energy, how commercial and industry buyers are changing the renewables marketplace, and a policy and legislative update from Nebraska State Senators. Tuesday will also include a luncheon with Nebraska public power CEOs.

Wednesday’s programming will feature sessions regarding the state of the national solar industry, the changing economics of battery storage, and the usage of drones in renewable energy. In addition, there will be a breakout session on decommissioning & repowering, and a panel featuring UNL Renewable Energy researchers.

The conference schedule can be found at Nebraska WSC Conference Agenda. In addition to the scheduled programming, the conference will feature an exhibitors’ tradeshow including governmental agencies, nonprofit organizations, vendors, developers, and more.

Conference attendees include private sector developers, public officials, landowners, environmental and wildlife organizations, and public utilities. The general public is also invited to register and attend the Wind & Solar Conference.

Conference Chair John Hansen urges attendees to take advantage of the October 1st Early Bird registration discount. Registration rates are as follows:

Early Bird Registration (prior to October 1): $125.00

Standard Registration (October 1-28): $175.00

Day-of-Conference Registration (October 29-30): $200.00

Student Registration (anytime): $65.00

The Wind & Solar Conference has a room block at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. The deadline to reserve a room is October 1st, and the reservation includes a $114 per night room rate and free parking. Reservations can be made at Nebraska WSC Registration Information or by calling the Cornhusker Marriott at (402) 474-7474 and referencing the Wind & Solar Conference.

More information and past conference presentations are available on the conference website at Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference.