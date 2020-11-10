$150,000 in scholarships awarded to Hereford youth

The Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA) awarded a total of $150,000 in scholarships to 24 different youth on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the American Hereford Association’s (AHA) virtual awards ceremony during the AHA Annual Membership Meeting and Conference.

“The foundation is home to several scholarship endowments that honor breed leaders, Hereford legends and legacies,” says HYFA President Ray Ramsey. “As we recognize this fall’s scholarship recipients, HYFA congratulates the college students and salutes the donors and families who make these opportunities possible. These young people are living out HYFA’s mission, and by helping them better their education we are paving the way for them to become leaders who will one day leave their legacy on the industry they are the most passionate about.”

Many generous donations throughout the years from multiple supporters of Hereford youth make these scholarships possible.

The fall 2020 scholarship recipients are:

Jack and Donna Vanier Family $10,000 Scholarships: Tyler Allan, Nocona, Texas; Noah Benedict, Dewey, Ill.; Austin Cook, Greenbrier, Ark.; Blakelee Hayes, Ada, Okla.; Dixie Miller, Farmington, Ark.; Regan Mitchem, Vale, N.C.; Ralston Ripp, Kearney, Neb.; Libby Rushton, Waverly, Tenn.; Megan Underwood, Campbellsville, Ky.; and Rusty Wolf, Alexandria, Ky.

The Vanier Family of CK Ranch in Brookville, Kan., awards 10 scholarships annually to youth who demonstrate exceptional commitment to higher education and who have overcome obstacles in their lives.

Bar One Ranch $5,000 Scholarship: Lauren McMillan, Tiskilwa, Ill.

George and Karen Sprague of Bar One Ranch, Eugene, Ore., made a generous donation to HYFA in 2011 for an annual scholarship to be awarded in honor of Ken Tracy, a fellow Hereford breeder who lost his battle with cancer.

Perks Ranch $5,000 Scholarship: Nicholas Torrance, Media, Ill.

This scholarship was established to honor Doug Perk’s legacy and leadership on the HYFA board.

Ball Foundation/Cottonwood Springs Farm $5,000 Scholarship: Malina Lindstrom, Elm Creek, Neb.

With a passion for helping youth involved in the Hereford industry, Nancy Keilty and her husband,Tim, of Cottonwood Spring Farm, Cedar, Mich., established this scholarship in honor of Nancy’s parents, Ed and Virginia Ball.

EE Ranches $5,000 Scholarships: Bailey Morrell, Willows, Calif., and Peyton Schmitt, Birmingham, Iowa

In honor of Jo Ellard and her late husband, Bill, two scholarships are given annually to deserving Hereford youth.

Bob and Dolores Call $5,000: Abigail Spindle, Moriarty, N.M.

The late Bob Call was a founding member of the HYFA board. This scholarship is given annually in honor of Bob and his wife, Dolores.

MGM Memorial $2,500 Scholarship: Taylor Dieball, Little River, Kan.

The MGM Memorial Scholarship was established by the Merry family of MGM Polled Herefords, Hartford, Wis., and recognizes youth who are passionate about Hereford cattle and are interested in becoming a veterinarian.

Gary Bishop Memorial $2,500 Scholarship: Ben Jensen, Courtland, Kan.

This scholarship is awarded to a deserving NJHA member who demonstrates many of the same outstanding qualities as Gary Bishop, who held many roles at the AHA, including director of youth activities.

Blin Family $2,500 Scholarship: KC Barnes, Hulbert, Okla.

The Jim and Randy Blin families of Iowa were owners of the dispersed Star Lake Cattle Ranch in Oklahoma, which consigned the first Foundation Female at the Mile High Night Sale in Denver.

Ken and Carolyn Larson $2,500 Scholarship: Austin Folkman, Ixonia, Wis.

This scholarship is awarded annually in honor of Ken and Carolyn Larson of Texas who are longtime supporters of Hereford youth and purchased the first Foundation Female.

Tennessee River Music Inc. $2,500 Scholarship: Wyatt Lawrence, Princeton, Minn.

Randy and Kelly Owen of Tennessee River Music (TRM) sparked momentum for HYFA’s success and growth through their Music on the Mountain event. This scholarship honors TRM’s support.

Whitehead/Rocking Chair Ranch $2,500 Scholarship: Sydney Dvorak, Lake Andes, S.D.

Whitehead/Rocking Chair Ranch honors Lloyd Whitehead of Texas, who has been an instrumental part of HYFA and is dedicated to supporting Hereford youth.

Bob and Lucy Kube $2,500 Scholarship: Hattie Duncan, Wingate, Ind.

This annual scholarship honors Bob and Lucy Kube. Bob dedicated many years to serving on the HYFA board and supports the development of young leaders.

HYFA $2,500 Scholarship: Kira Sayre, Arenzville, Ill.

This scholarship is designed to provide recognition for outstanding members of the NJHA and to encourage individual and cooperative effort, enthusiasm, excellence, leadership, academic success and achievement.