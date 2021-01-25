20,000 farmland acres in Nebraska owned by billionaire Bill Gates

Earlier this month, it was discovered that Bill Gates is American’s top farmland owner. The Land Report says the Gates family owns more than 240,000 acres.

In Nebraska, the Omaha World-Herald reports that there are at least 20,000 acres owned by Bill and Melinda Gates.

The acres are spread among 19 counties, including about 8,500 acres concentrated in Holt County in north-central Nebraska.

After Holt County, Gates’ largest Nebraska holdings were almost 2,000 acres in Dawson County, about 1,900 acres in Dixon County and about 1,400 acres in Knox County, according to The Land Report.

Much of the land appears to be held under Mt Edna Farms LLC and/or Oak River Farms LLC.