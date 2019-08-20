class="post-template-default single single-post postid-402691 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
2019 National Truck Driving Championships Finalists Announced

BY American Trucking Association | August 20, 2019
Final Round of Competition Begins in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh – This morning, American Trucking Associations and ATA’s Safety Management Council announced finalists in nine vehicle classes at the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships, finishing today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“Highly skilled professional truck drivers have spent the past three days demonstrating their precision and knowledge of the industry at the 82nd National Truck Driving Championships,” said ATA Chairman Barry Pottlepresident of Pottle’s Transportation. “We narrowed the field from 427 truck drivers to just 45 finalists who are now vying for the title of national champion in their driving class as well as the overall Bendix Grand Champion title. ATA and the entire trucking industry are waiting anxiously to see who will emerge today to take home top honors.”
This year’s finalists represent 15 companies and 26 states.
Competition at the NTDCs began August 14 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center with state champions from all 50 states taking the written examination – one of three scored phases of the competition. Over the past two days, competitors also tackled the difficult driving course and competed in the pre-trip inspection segments of the competition.
The NTDCs conclude today with the top five competitors in nine vehicle classes competing on the championship round driving course.
“Every driver who competed this week is a champion and a standout representative of their company and our industry,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “Now we get to see which drivers can take their performance to the next level to win trucking’s biggest prize. Our industry is excited to follow today’s action.”
The awards ceremony will be held tonight, recognizing the Bendix Grand Champion, Rookie of the Year and top state delegation, among several other highly-respected trucking industry honors. ATA will broadcast the awards banquet via Facebook Live on the official ATA Facebook Page.
ATA’s Safety Management Council is hosting this year’s National Truck Driving Championships with Premiere Sponsor ACT 1.
Class Name Employer State
3-Axle
Paul Swan FedEx Freight Colorado
Jeffrey Slaten YRC Freight Florida
Ritch Fundell FedEx Freight Illinois
Brian Walker UPS Freight North Carolina
John Sanderson FedEx Express Oregon
4-Axle
Jottyn Santos Fedex Express Florida
Adam Heim FedEx Freight Idaho
David Rohman FedEx Express North Carolina
James Plaxco Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Oregon
Walter Ebinger YRC Freight Virginia
5-Axle
Alphonso Lewis YRC Freight Alabama
Ina Daly XPO Logistics Arizona
David Hall ABF Freight Arkansas
Steven Johnson XPO Logistics North Dakota
Bryan Krol The Martin-Brower Company L.L.C. Pennsylvania
Flatbed
Scott Osborne FedEx Freight Mississippi
Scott Fischer Prime, Inc. Missouri
Eric Flick FedEx Freight Nevada
Basher Pierce FedEx Freight North Carolina
Robert Lilly FedEx Freight Virginia
Sleeper Berth
Gregory Ryan Walmart Transportation LLC Arizona
Luke Yoakum Southeastern Freight Lines Georgia
Charles White Walmart Transportation LLC Indiana
Terry Wood Walmart Transportation LLC Pennsylvania
Michael Barnes Walmart Transportation LLC Virginia
Straight Truck
Matthew Hart FedEx Freight Nevada
Neil Nogues YRC Freight New Hampshire
James Kohr FedEx Express New York
Jason Imhoff Walmart Transportation LLC Ohio
Robert Dolan XPO Logistics Pennsylvania
Tank Truck
George Wells Shamrock Foods Company Arizona
Cecil Hicks FedEx Freight North Carolina
Paul Brandon FedEx Freight Connecticut
Edward Pennington FedEx Freight Florida
George Foster Casey’s General Stores Iowa
Twins
Mark Knight AAA Cooper Transportation Alabama
David Mogler FedEx Freight Colorado
Donald Lynch United Parcel Service Inc. Indiana
Scott Woodrome FedEx Freight
