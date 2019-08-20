2019 National Truck Driving Championships Finalists Announced

Final Round of Competition Begins in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh – This morning, American Trucking Associations and ATA’s Safety Management Council announced finalists in nine vehicle classes at the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships, finishing today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Highly skilled professional truck drivers have spent the past three days demonstrating their precision and knowledge of the industry at the 82nd National Truck Driving Championships,” said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle’s Transportation. “We narrowed the field from 427 truck drivers to just 45 finalists who are now vying for the title of national champion in their driving class as well as the overall Bendix Grand Champion title. ATA and the entire trucking industry are waiting anxiously to see who will emerge today to take home top honors.”

This year’s finalists represent 15 companies and 26 states.

Competition at the NTDCs began August 14 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center with state champions from all 50 states taking the written examination – one of three scored phases of the competition. Over the past two days, competitors also tackled the difficult driving course and competed in the pre-trip inspection segments of the competition.

The NTDCs conclude today with the top five competitors in nine vehicle classes competing on the championship round driving course.

“Every driver who competed this week is a champion and a standout representative of their company and our industry,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “Now we get to see which drivers can take their performance to the next level to win trucking’s biggest prize. Our industry is excited to follow today’s action.”

The awards ceremony will be held tonight, recognizing the Bendix Grand Champion, Rookie of the Year and top state delegation, among several other highly-respected trucking industry honors. ATA will broadcast the awards banquet via Facebook Live on the official ATA Facebook Page.

ATA’s Safety Management Council is hosting this year’s National Truck Driving Championships with Premiere Sponsor ACT 1