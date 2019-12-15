2019 Nebraska Cattlewoman of the Year

Consumer Education and Promotion presented the Nebraska Cattlewoman of the Year Award, sponsored by Purina, to a well deserving individual on Thursday of the Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention and Trade Show. The NCW Nebraska Cattlewoman of the year award is given to individuals who have made a difference in the beef industry. Volunteering their time to help with consumer promotions and education program. The committee could not do their work without these volunteers.

This year NCW Chair, Gina Hudson, presented Tricia Grabenstein as the 2019 NCW Nebraska Cattlewoman of the Year. Tricia has always been a part of beef promotion. After graduating from college, she helped start the Nebraska Cattlemen Curtis affiliate. Tricia is involved with the NCW education projects, planning the educational materials used at the Birthing Pavilion at the Nebraska State Fair, along with working on the largest ag classroom in Nebraska. She has also helped with the Nebraska Beef in Schools program over the years. Tricia has been an active part of her family’s cattle operation as she thoroughly enjoys working side by side with her husband, Todd. The NCW consumer education and consumer committee wishes to thank Tricia for all her work in helping develop programs and sharing her love of the beef industry with many youths across Nebraska.

“Tricia has been a joy to work with over the years of her involvement with NCW and I look forward to growing that relationship in the years to come, promoting our industry with youth and consumers across the state.” Gina Hudson, NCW Chair.