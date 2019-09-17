2019 Syngenta Agricultural Scholarship recipients aspire to inspire future generations

Syngenta congratulates Adrienne Blakey, bachelor’s student at Oklahoma State University, and Nick Lord, master’s student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and University, as the national winners of the Syngenta Agricultural Scholarship. They will each receive $6,000 to help meet financial obligations as they pursue their academic and professional goals.

As winners in their regions, both Lord and Blakey, as well as six other regional winners, will also each receive a $1,000 scholarship award to support their education.

Syngenta selected this year’s winners out of more than 150 applicants who shared stories of how they became #RootedinAg and aspire to inspire future generations in the agricultural field.

“We are extremely proud to support these excellent students in their academic endeavors,” said Wendell Calhoun, manager, marketing communications, Syngenta. “Year after year, it is an honor for Syngenta to recognize promising students like Nick, Adrienne and our other regional award winners as they prepare to shape the future of agriculture.”

In her winning essay, Blakey, a plant and soil sciences major, emphasizes the importance of integrity when it comes to ushering in the future of the industry: “What I have learned most about the agricultural industry that I will pass along to future generations is that our industry is immersed in integrity. From the researchers to the producers to the representatives of organizations like Syngenta that I have gotten to know, agriculturists are the epitome of people of integrity.”

Through his essay, Lord encourages students who may not come from an agricultural background to seek a place to belong within the industry: “My journey has shown me that, though my roots in agriculture began to grow a little late, anyone can find a niche in the agricultural community through which to make an impact.”

The other regional winners were bachelor’s students Colden Proe (Cornell University), Emily Nealy (Purdue University) and Micaela Fenton (Colorado State University), and master’s students Molly Darlington (University of Nebraska-Lincoln), Raegan Wiggins (University of Georgia) and Faith Baier (Colorado State University).

