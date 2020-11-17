2020 AFAN/WSA annual stakeholders meeting moves to a virtual event

The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) and We Support Agriculture (WSA) will hold their joint 2020 Annual Stakeholders Meeting on Monday, November 23 through a Webinar due to the rise of Covid-19.

The meeting will begin online at 9 a.m. All AFAN and WSA partners and stakeholders are invited.

A panel discussion at 10:30 a.m. will include young producers involved in the areas of the beef, poultry, dairy and pork production.

The AFAN/WSA webinar will include year-end reports by Steve Martin, executive director, Rylee Stoltz, livestock program coordinator, and Kris Bousquet, livestock development director. The reports will present the year’s accomplishments and provide a look into future opportunities for both organizations.

Also included in the meeting will be the presentation of the Sand County Foundation’s 2020 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award to Ed and Leta Olson of Craig, Nebraska.

Anyone interested in participating in AFAN’s 2020 Annual Stakeholders Meeting should visit becomeafan.org to register for the webinar.